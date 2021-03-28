Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.82

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.8164 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.57. 15,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

NTOIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

