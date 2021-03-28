Nestree Market Capitalization Achieves $15.64 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $1.90 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.63 or 0.99978067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00085688 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001427 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001779 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

