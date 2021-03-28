NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of NetApp worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

