Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $508.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.00 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

