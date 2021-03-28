NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NMTC opened at $2.63 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
