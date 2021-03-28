NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NMTC opened at $2.63 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

