Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00151456 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006050 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

