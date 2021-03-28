Neutrino USD Market Cap Reaches $212.04 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $212.04 million and $2.18 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00220536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.00872154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00077827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 211,208,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,208,223 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

