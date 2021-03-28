NevaCoin Price Tops $0.0368 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 555% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded up 1,741.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. NevaCoin has a market cap of $199,984.90 and $273.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.