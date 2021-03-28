New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

