New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Cut by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,637 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

EDU opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

