New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Position Cut by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the period. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 3,651,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

