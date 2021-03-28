Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $93.60 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $93.60 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,456 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

