Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $58,561.64 and approximately $90.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

