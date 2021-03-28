Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $11.05 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00004532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.