NextDAO Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $160,745.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,918,092,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,877,860,533 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

