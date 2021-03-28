NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7,320.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.