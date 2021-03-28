Nexus Price Tops $1.22 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Nexus has a market cap of $85.48 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,120,369 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

