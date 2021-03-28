Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,510. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

