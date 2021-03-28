Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of NIO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 163,039,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,048,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

