NKN Price Tops $0.18 (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. NKN has a total market cap of $106.66 million and $25.15 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Token Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

