NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.39. 11,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,221. NN Group has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.