Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,172.40. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

