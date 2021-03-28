Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 42,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,014. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

