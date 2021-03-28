Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,754 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.89% of City worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in City by 1,430.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of City by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. City currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.