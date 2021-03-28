Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,287 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.57% of Forward Air worth $33,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of FWRD opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

