Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHVCF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

