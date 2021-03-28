NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,800 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 1,326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NWHUF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.