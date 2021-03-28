NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.15% of NortonLifeLock worth $381,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

