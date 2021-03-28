NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Down 60.9% in March

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,562,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,034,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

NSAV Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

