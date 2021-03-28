NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Down 60.9% in March

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,562,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,034,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
NSAV Company Profile
