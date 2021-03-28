NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.