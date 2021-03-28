NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NTN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
