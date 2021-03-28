Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

