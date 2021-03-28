NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $3.18 million and $225.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

