Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 58.3% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,814.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.00892835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028750 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

