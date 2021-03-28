NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $89.11 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $89.11 million and $59.08 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.