NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.