NuShares Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $635,034.82 and $54.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014864 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,579,231 coins and its circulating supply is 5,528,031,976 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

