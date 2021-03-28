NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 631,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,465. NuVasive has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

