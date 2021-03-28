Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,596 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $168,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,163.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,109.69. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

