Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,996 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Constellation Brands worth $193,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,846,000 after buying an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,959,000 after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day moving average is $207.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.36.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

