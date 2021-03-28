Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 156,675 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of First Republic Bank worth $148,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

