Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 40,302 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of MarketAxess worth $141,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $517.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.92. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.15 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.50.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

