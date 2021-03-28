Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 743,918 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Fastenal worth $165,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $34,647,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

