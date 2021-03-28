Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 79,339 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,339 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of 10x Genomics worth $153,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $201.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $21,983,933. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

