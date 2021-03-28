Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572,063 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $141,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

