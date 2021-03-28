Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Equity Residential worth $186,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.