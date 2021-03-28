Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $153,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

PDD stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

