Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of TransDigm Group worth $168,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $586.44 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

