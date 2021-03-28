Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $144.31 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Paychex worth $144,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $100.82 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

