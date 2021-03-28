Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $149.76 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 322.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 4.57% of Adient worth $149,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

