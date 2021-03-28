Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $151.35 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Dynamics worth $151,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $181.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.